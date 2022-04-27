Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division Fort Riley Animal Shelter manager Nicole Storm speaks about the animals that arrive at the shelter at Fort Riley, Kansas, April 27, 2022. National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is on April 30th, and it raises awareness for the pets that are waiting for adoption from animal shelters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 15:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847116
    VIRIN: 220427-A-ZL723-320
    Filename: DOD_109056685
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    animals
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    animal shelter
    adopt a shelter pet day

