1st Infantry Division Fort Riley Animal Shelter manager Nicole Storm speaks about the animals that arrive at the shelter at Fort Riley, Kansas, April 27, 2022. National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is on April 30th, and it raises awareness for the pets that are waiting for adoption from animal shelters.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 15:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847116
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-ZL723-320
|Filename:
|DOD_109056685
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT