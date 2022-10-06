People Of Fort Leavenworth: Neil Bass

Neil Bass is a Natural Resource Specialist for Fort Leavenworth. He talks about how his job contributes to the overall mission of the base.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 15:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847115
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109056674
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
wildlife
Fort Leavenworth
Ft. Leavenworth
natural resource specialist
