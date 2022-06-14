Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army North celebrates U.S. Army’s 247th birthday, inducts new distinguished quartermasters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Richard Kaulfers 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army North celebrated the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday in a ceremony, which included the induction of new distinguished quartermasters and the traditional cutting of the birthday cake at the Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle, June 14, 2022. The ceremony, hosted by Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., commanding general of U.S. Army North, celebrated Army history and culture, which commemorates and reflects on the accomplishments of the total army force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847111
    VIRIN: 220614-F-DO473-1001
    Filename: DOD_109056655
    Length: 00:33:47
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army North celebrates U.S. Army’s 247th birthday, inducts new distinguished quartermasters, by Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Induction Ceremony
    Army Birthday
    Strength of the Nation
    Army247
    274th Birthday
    Distinguished Quartermasters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT