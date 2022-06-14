U.S. Army North celebrates U.S. Army’s 247th birthday, inducts new distinguished quartermasters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army North celebrated the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday in a ceremony, which included the induction of new distinguished quartermasters and the traditional cutting of the birthday cake at the Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle, June 14, 2022. The ceremony, hosted by Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., commanding general of U.S. Army North, celebrated Army history and culture, which commemorates and reflects on the accomplishments of the total army force.