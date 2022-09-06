The Cadets of 1st Regiment gained confidence in their training, equipment, and peers by rappelling down a 64-foot tower and competing a challenging obstacle course. U.S. Army Video by Julia Galli, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 14:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847090
|VIRIN:
|220609-O-MN346-137
|Filename:
|DOD_109056405
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, Rappel Tower and Confidence Course | CST 2022, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
