    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, Rappel Tower and Confidence Course | CST 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    The Cadets of 1st Regiment gained confidence in their training, equipment, and peers by rappelling down a 64-foot tower and competing a challenging obstacle course. U.S. Army Video by Julia Galli, CST Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847090
    VIRIN: 220609-O-MN346-137
    Filename: DOD_109056405
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, Rappel Tower and Confidence Course | CST 2022, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army ROTC
    Rappel Tower
    Cadet Summer Training
    CST2022

