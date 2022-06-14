June 14th JBSA-Lackland Active Shooter Press Conference.
Location: JBSA-Lackland Luke East Gate
SME: Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, Commander, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 13:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|847070
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-GX032-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109056140
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, June 14th JBSA-Lackland Active Shooter Press Conference, by Todd Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT