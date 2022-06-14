Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 14th JBSA-Lackland Active Shooter Press Conference

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Todd Holly 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    June 14th JBSA-Lackland Active Shooter Press Conference.
    Location: JBSA-Lackland Luke East Gate
    SME: Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, Commander, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 13:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847070
    VIRIN: 220614-F-GX032-0001
    Filename: DOD_109056140
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June 14th JBSA-Lackland Active Shooter Press Conference, by Todd Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Press Conference
    Active Shooter
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Driggers

