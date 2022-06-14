In this episode, John visits the South Lanes Bowling Center on Sheppard AFB where he gets a behind the scenes look at the daily operation of this military entertainment staple.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 12:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|847045
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109055948
|Length:
|00:09:59
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, John on the Job Ep. 4: South Lanes Bowling Center, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Morale
LEAVE A COMMENT