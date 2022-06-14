Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John on the Job Ep. 4: South Lanes Bowling Center

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode, John visits the South Lanes Bowling Center on Sheppard AFB where he gets a behind the scenes look at the daily operation of this military entertainment staple.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 12:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847045
    VIRIN: 220614-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_109055948
    Length: 00:09:59
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, John on the Job Ep. 4: South Lanes Bowling Center, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morale

    bowling
    morale
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    entertainment

