Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dallas the 301st Fighter Wing Therapy Dog

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Jim Harper speaks about Dallas the 301st Fighter Wing therapy dog at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, June 14, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847041
    VIRIN: 220614-F-RC356-410
    Filename: DOD_109055862
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dallas the 301st Fighter Wing Therapy Dog, by SSgt Nije Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    AFRC
    301st fighter wing
    reserveready
    therapydog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT