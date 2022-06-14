Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Mission

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The forward-based Airmen of the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall stand ready to execute their mission of projecting RC-135 airpower across Europe. They deter America's adversaries, assure her allies, and provide vital intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to USEUCOM across the competition continuum. This is what that mission looks like.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 11:27
    reconnaissance
    RAF Mildenhall
    RC-135
    intelligence
    55th Wing
    95th reconnaissance squadron

