The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Mission

The forward-based Airmen of the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall stand ready to execute their mission of projecting RC-135 airpower across Europe. They deter America's adversaries, assure her allies, and provide vital intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to USEUCOM across the competition continuum. This is what that mission looks like.
