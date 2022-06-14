Why Community College of the Air Force?

U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, and recent graduates of the Community College of the Air Force discuss the benefits to earning their degrees, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 14, 2022. The associates degree from CCAF is awarded under the authority of Air University. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)
