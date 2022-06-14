Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why Community College of the Air Force?

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, and recent graduates of the Community College of the Air Force discuss the benefits to earning their degrees, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 14, 2022. The associates degree from CCAF is awarded under the authority of Air University. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 11:06
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    School
    Education
    Air Force
    Degree
    CCAF

