NATO Experts – What is NATO’s Strategic Concept? (international)

“NATO’s Strategic Concept sets the Alliance’s strategy and clarifies its core values and principles.” In this episode of the NATO Experts series, Benedetta Berti, Head of Policy Planning at NATO, explains more.

NATO’s extensive pool of subject matter experts tell you what you need to know about a wide variety of defence and security issues around the world, and what NATO is doing to make you safer and more secure.

“NATO is an alliance of 30 nations, protecting one billion citizens. To guide its actions and drive its political and military adaptation, NATO needs a strategy that assesses the security environment, explains what the Alliance’s main tasks and priorities are, and lays out how we will accomplish them. That’s why we have the Strategic Concept.”



In this episode, Benedetta Berti, Head of Policy Planning in the Office of the NATO Secretary General, explains NATO’s Strategic Concept.

“NATO’s Strategic Concept sets the Alliance’s overall strategy, it clarifies what our core values are, but also our principles and our tasks.”



“NATO is an alliance of 30 nations, protecting one billion citizens."



"So to guide its actions and to drive its political and military adaptation, NATO needs a strategy that assesses the security environment, that explains what the Alliance’s main tasks and priorities are, and then lays out how we will accomplish them together, as Allies. That’s why we have the Strategic Concept."



"Some elements of the 2010 Strategic Concept, like the central role of the transatlantic bond to our shared security or the importance of upholding our common values, are still relevant. But it’s also showing its age, especially since the major changes in the security environment that took place since 2010."



"Think of the illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea and the invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014 by Russia, the rise of Daesh in the Middle East, the growing rise in strategic competition. And in 2022, Russia’s unprovoked brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. That’s why the Allies have decided to have a new strategic concept. They have asked the Secretary General to lead the process to develop the 2022 Strategic Concept."



"Strategic concepts are adopted at NATO Summits by NATO leaders. Each strategic concept offers a unique opportunity for Allies to come together to foster their cohesion, their unity and their shared understanding of the threats, challenges and opportunities ahead and how to best address them together, as Allies."



"Strategy is about how we align ends, ways and means. And in a more complex and contested world, shaping a new strategic concept really gives us more clarity, it gives us more cohesion and of course it prepares us to tackle the challenges of today and of tomorrow.”



