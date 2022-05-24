Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAF talks Artificial Intelligence- Why Machine Learning?

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Air Combat Command hosted leaders from across the Department of the Air Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, AFB to address the future of artificial intelligence in the Air Force. Six Airmen sat down to talk about the importance of their roles and their impacts on AI in the future fight. In this video, Capt. Ronisha Carter, DAF Director of AI engineering, explains why machine learning is important and how it works.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 09:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847016
    VIRIN: 220524-F-GU004-092
    Filename: DOD_109055420
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, DAF talks Artificial Intelligence- Why Machine Learning?, by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ethics
    air combat command
    AI
    Artificial Intelligence
    Autonomy
    DOD Conference

