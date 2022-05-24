DAF talks Artificial Intelligence- Why Machine Learning?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Combat Command hosted leaders from across the Department of the Air Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, AFB to address the future of artificial intelligence in the Air Force. Six Airmen sat down to talk about the importance of their roles and their impacts on AI in the future fight. In this video, Capt. Ronisha Carter, DAF Director of AI engineering, explains why machine learning is important and how it works.