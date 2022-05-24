Air Combat Command hosted leaders from across the Department of the Air Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, AFB to address the future of artificial intelligence in the Air Force. Six Airmen sat down to talk about the importance of their roles and their impacts on AI in the future fight. In this video, Capt. Ronisha Carter, DAF Director of AI engineering, explains why machine learning is important and how it works.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|847016
|VIRIN:
|220524-F-GU004-092
|Filename:
|DOD_109055420
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DAF talks Artificial Intelligence- Why Machine Learning?, by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT