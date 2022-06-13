CNGB Visits Moldova as part of the State Partnership Program

U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, met with Moldovan officials at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in the Republic of Moldova, June 10, 2022. Hokanson joined Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the adjutant general, North Carolina National Guard, to recognize Moldova's 25-year security cooperation with North Carolina as part of the State Partnership Program.
