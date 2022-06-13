Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNGB Visits Moldova as part of the State Partnership Program

    MOLDOVA

    06.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, met with Moldovan officials at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in the Republic of Moldova, June 10, 2022. Hokanson joined Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the adjutant general, North Carolina National Guard, to recognize Moldova's 25-year security cooperation with North Carolina as part of the State Partnership Program.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847014
    VIRIN: 220613-A-TA175-980
    Filename: DOD_109055409
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MD

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, CNGB Visits Moldova as part of the State Partnership Program, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    North Carolina National Guard
    state partnership program
    #SPP

