    501 CSW Juneteenth Celebration

    RAF ALCONUBRY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    The 501st Combat Support Wing is promoting a lunch and learn on June 16 to educate on what Juneteenth is why we are celebrating it.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 05:12
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 847000
    VIRIN: 220614-F-VS137-632
    Filename: DOD_109055085
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: RAF ALCONUBRY, CAM, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501 CSW Juneteenth Celebration, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    England
    RAF Croughton
    501st Combat Support Wing
    Juneteenth
    RAF Alcombury

