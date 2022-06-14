501 CSW Juneteenth Celebration

The 501st Combat Support Wing is promoting a lunch and learn on June 16 to educate on what Juneteenth is why we are celebrating it.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 05:12
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|847000
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-VS137-632
|Filename:
|DOD_109055085
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|RAF ALCONUBRY, CAM, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
