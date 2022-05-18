Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Communications Rehersal

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and members of the Japan Self-Defense Force's 15th Brigade Signals Unit prepare a communication site for a communication procedure on Camp Naha, Japan, May 18-19, 2022. Marines demonstrate to the members of JGSDF on methods to streamline communication procedures between the two groups, leading to faster response time and execution of mission critical objectives. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 02:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846996
    VIRIN: 220603-M-RJ196-1001
    Filename: DOD_109054828
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Communications
    USMC
    JGSDF
    Camp Naha
    Joint Communications Rehearsal

