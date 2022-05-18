Joint Communications Rehersal

U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and members of the Japan Self-Defense Force's 15th Brigade Signals Unit prepare a communication site for a communication procedure on Camp Naha, Japan, May 18-19, 2022. Marines demonstrate to the members of JGSDF on methods to streamline communication procedures between the two groups, leading to faster response time and execution of mission critical objectives. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 02:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846996
|VIRIN:
|220603-M-RJ196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109054828
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
