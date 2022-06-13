USAFMCOM celebrates Army, Army Finance Corps birthdays

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Army Financial Management Command produced a special video featuring artifacts throughout the U.S. Army's history to celebrate the 247th Army and Army Finance Corps birthdays. The Army celebrates 247 years of 24/7 global readiness and the service of the people who make that capability possible. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)