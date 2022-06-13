USAFMCOM celebrates Army, Army Finance Corps birthdays

Members of the U.S. Army Financial Management Command produced a special video featuring artifacts throughout the U.S. Army's history to celebrate the 247th Army and Army Finance Corps birthdays. The Army celebrates 247 years of 24/7 global readiness and the service of the people who make that capability possible. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 00:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846994
|VIRIN:
|220613-A-IM476-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109054758
|Length:
|00:12:07
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
