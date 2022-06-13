Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFMCOM celebrates Army, Army Finance Corps birthdays

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Financial Management Command produced a special video featuring artifacts throughout the U.S. Army's history to celebrate the 247th Army and Army Finance Corps birthdays. The Army celebrates 247 years of 24/7 global readiness and the service of the people who make that capability possible. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 00:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846994
    VIRIN: 220613-A-IM476-1002
    Filename: DOD_109054758
    Length: 00:12:07
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFMCOM celebrates Army, Army Finance Corps birthdays, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army
    Army Birthday
    USAFMCOM
    Army Financial Management Command

