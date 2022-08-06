Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Airbase Hosting Hawaiian F22A Raptors

    JAPAN

    06.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    SM video of F22 Raptors being hosted on Kadena Airbase for Agile Combat Employment training

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 23:33
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 846988
    VIRIN: 220614-F-VL625-001
    Filename: DOD_109054701
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: JP

    USPACOM
    ACE
    F22 Raptor
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

