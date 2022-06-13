Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E Petersen Jr Arrives at Pearl Harbor

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220613-N-OT701-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 13, 2022) The Navy's newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), arrives at its new homeport, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, after completing its maiden voyage from Charleston, South Carolina where the ship was commissioned.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 22:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846984
    VIRIN: 220613-N-OT701-1001
    Filename: DOD_109054642
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Frank E Petersen Jr Arrives at Pearl Harbor, by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    DDG 121
    USS Frank E Petersen Jr

