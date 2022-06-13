220613-N-OT701-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 13, 2022) The Navy's newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), arrives at its new homeport, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, after completing its maiden voyage from Charleston, South Carolina where the ship was commissioned.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 22:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846984
|VIRIN:
|220613-N-OT701-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109054642
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
This work, USS Frank E Petersen Jr Arrives at Pearl Harbor, by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
