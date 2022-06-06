ROK and U.S. Conduct Bilateral Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base,

Republic of Korea, conducted a bilateral exercise with Republic of Korea Air

Force 7 June, 2022 to demonstrate the ability of the combined US-ROK forces

to respond quickly to crisis events. The ROK-U.S. Alliance remains

committed to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the

Indo-Pacific. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK remains

ironclad. (Courtesy Video)