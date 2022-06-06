Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK and U.S. Conduct Bilateral Exercise

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.06.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Sandra Welch 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base,
    Republic of Korea, conducted a bilateral exercise with Republic of Korea Air
    Force 7 June, 2022 to demonstrate the ability of the combined US-ROK forces
    to respond quickly to crisis events. The ROK-U.S. Alliance remains
    committed to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the
    Indo-Pacific. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK remains
    ironclad. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 22:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846983
    VIRIN: 220607-F-XX000-4010
    Filename: DOD_109054614
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    This work, ROK and U.S. Conduct Bilateral Exercise, by MSgt Sandra Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Republic of Korea

