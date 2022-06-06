F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base,
Republic of Korea, conducted a bilateral exercise with Republic of Korea Air
Force 7 June, 2022 to demonstrate the ability of the combined US-ROK forces
to respond quickly to crisis events. The ROK-U.S. Alliance remains
committed to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the
Indo-Pacific. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK remains
ironclad. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 22:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846983
|VIRIN:
|220607-F-XX000-4010
|Filename:
|DOD_109054614
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ROK and U.S. Conduct Bilateral Exercise, by MSgt Sandra Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
