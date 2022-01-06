USAJOBS Promo - Alaska garrisons

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by R. Slade Walters 

    IMCOM-Pacific

    U.S. Army Garrisons are the Army’s epicenter, not only where Soldiers live, but where they train, conduct the day-to-day business of the Army, mobilize and deploy from.

    Garrisons provide nearly all of the municipal services of a typical American city – and civilian installation management professionals all over the world keep those cities running every day.

    We keep the lights on, keep traffic flowing, and keep Soldiers and families fed, housed, entertained, and safe. Wherever soldiers are, civilian team members are there with them – Alaska is no exception.

    Alaska is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise in the heart of the last frontier. Breathtaking views, mountains, forests, lakes and rivers abound. The aurora can be seen on many nights all winter long.

    There’s nothing standard about living in Alaska – with unparalleled wilderness access for camping, hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, boating, skiing, and so much more. Alaska offers a wide range of housing options. Civilians working at Fort Wainwright can choose to live in the nearby country, or even choose city life. At Fort Greely, which is more remote, Army civilians have the option of living on-post in addition to renting or buying out in the local community. Public and private schools in Alaska are an integral part of their communities. Garrisons in Alaska are staffed with school liaison officers who can help army civilians with registration, and other benefits. Community fitness centers are open and free to use for civilian team members with all of the amenities of the some of the nicest commercial fitness centers in the lower 48, including indoor heated pools open year-round. Golfers won’t be disappointed with access to a high-quality golf course at Fort Wainwright.


    [Deatrick]
    Hello, I’m Craig Deatrick, the director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific here with Command Sergeant Major Jason Copeland. Our team helps to oversee the operation of Army garrisons from Alaska to the Marshall Islands and from Hawaii to East Asia.

    [Copeland]
    We need skilled civilian professionals to help support the Army’s missions in Alaska. Civilians are a vital part of the total army team.

    [Deatrick]
    Serving in Alaska can be fun and rewarding – an adventure that is definitely worth the challenge.

    [Copeland]
    If you haven’t already, go ahead and apply for this civilian job in Alaska. Good luck!

    [Deatrick]
    We hope to see you in Alaska soon.

    [Voice Over]

    Join the team that sustains, supports, and defends the Army’s home in Alaska.

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command … We are the Army’s home.

