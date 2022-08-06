Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korean Language Class at Kunsan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Sonkyong Kim, Airman and Family Readiness Center multicultural specialist, explains how she helps Airmen connect with Korean culture June 8, 2022, at Kunsan Air Base. Kim not only teaches airmen how to speak Korean phrases but also how to write Hangul and offers trips to near by cities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 21:01
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 846977
    VIRIN: 220614-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109054340
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean Language Class at Kunsan, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Korean
    Language
    Kunsan AB
    Hangul

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT