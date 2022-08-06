Korean Language Class at Kunsan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sonkyong Kim, Airman and Family Readiness Center multicultural specialist, explains how she helps Airmen connect with Korean culture June 8, 2022, at Kunsan Air Base. Kim not only teaches airmen how to speak Korean phrases but also how to write Hangul and offers trips to near by cities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)