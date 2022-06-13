Department of the Army firefighters are currently responding to a wildfire burning near the South fire break at Makua Military Reservation.
View the media release at https://www.army.mil/article/257510/.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 20:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846976
|VIRIN:
|220613-A-WK601-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109054317
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Army firefighters respond to wildfire at Makua Military Reservation, by Kayla Overton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
