    Army firefighters respond to wildfire at Makua Military Reservation

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Kayla Overton 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Department of the Army firefighters are currently responding to a wildfire burning near the South fire break at Makua Military Reservation.

    View the media release at https://www.army.mil/article/257510/.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846976
    VIRIN: 220613-A-WK601-001
    Filename: DOD_109054317
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army firefighters respond to wildfire at Makua Military Reservation, by Kayla Overton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wildfire

