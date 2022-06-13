Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep 33 - Ranger Team Leader Initiative w/ CPT Neville

    GA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Let Capt. Neville show you one of the best little known secrets of the Army National Guard; a pipeline that takes you straight from Basic Training to Ranger School!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 19:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 846975
    VIRIN: 220613-A-AB135-780
    Filename: DOD_109054287
    Length: 00:16:18
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep 33 - Ranger Team Leader Initiative w/ CPT Neville, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WTC
    Ranger
    Fort Benning
    TRADOC
    army
    RTLI

