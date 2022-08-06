Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons School Integration (WSINT) take offs 22-A

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Aircraft participating in the Weapon School Integration Exercise take off from Nellis Air Force Base. The goal of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School is to train students to be tactical experts in their combat specialty while also learning the art of battlespace dominance. The Weapons School provides academic and advisory support to numerous units, enhancing air combat training for Airmen from the Air Force, Department of Defense and U.S. allied services each year.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 18:17
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

