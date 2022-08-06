Aircraft participating in the Weapon School Integration Exercise take off from Nellis Air Force Base. The goal of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School is to train students to be tactical experts in their combat specialty while also learning the art of battlespace dominance. The Weapons School provides academic and advisory support to numerous units, enhancing air combat training for Airmen from the Air Force, Department of Defense and U.S. allied services each year.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846972
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-UT528-144
|Filename:
|DOD_109054191
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons School Integration (WSINT) take offs 22-A, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT