Coast Guard stops overloaded Haitian sailing vessel

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew flies over an overloaded, unsafe Haitian sailing vessel approximately 16 miles from Great Inagua, Bahamas, June 12, 2022. There were no injuries reported. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)
|06.12.2022
Date Posted: 06.13.2022
|B-Roll
