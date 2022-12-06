Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard stops overloaded Haitian sailing vessel

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew flies over an overloaded, unsafe Haitian sailing vessel approximately 16 miles from Great Inagua, Bahamas, June 12, 2022. There were no injuries reported. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846971
    VIRIN: 220612-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_109054181
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US

    air station clearwater
    haiti
    OPBAT
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

