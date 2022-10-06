Coast Guard transfers 14 people to the Bahamas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore's crew rescued two people after an Air Station Clearwater C-130 aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of the people being stranded on Damas Cay, Bahamas, June 10, 2022. Assisting The Bahamas, the people were transferred to their authorities on June 13, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)