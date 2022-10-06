Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 14 people to the Bahamas

    FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore's crew rescued two people after an Air Station Clearwater C-130 aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of the people being stranded on Damas Cay, Bahamas, June 10, 2022. Assisting The Bahamas, the people were transferred to their authorities on June 13, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846970
    VIRIN: 220610-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_109054167
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FL, US

    sector key west
    air station clearwater
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

