    1st Infantry Division Best Squad

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division Soldiers competed in the 1ID Best Squad Competition at Fort Riley, Kansas, June 1-3, 2022. The Best Squad Competition and Best Warrior Competition is a single event used to select the U.S. Army Best Squad of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846966
    VIRIN: 220601-A-ZL723-286
    Filename: DOD_109054156
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Best Squad, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fort riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Best Squad 2022

