    Overview of Ivy Mass

    FT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Ivy Soldiers partners alongside joint service members to complete Ivy Mass at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 8, 2022. Ivy Mass is an exercise which is designed to increase readiness and lethality by simulating combat with enemies through all levels of the battle space. (U.S. Army photo by Woodlyne Escarne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 15:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 846949
    VIRIN: 220608-A-CU183-214
    Filename: DOD_109053934
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FT CARSON, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overview of Ivy Mass, by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Fires Observers
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Ivy Soldiers
    Ivy Mass

