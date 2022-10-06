Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    128th Aviation Brigade Commander discusses Army Birthday, Soldiers and Safety

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Col. Jake Miller, 128th Aviation Brigade commander, discusses the Army birthday, Soldier safety, and the importance of remembrance during an interview June 10, 2022, at Fort Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 21:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 846948
    VIRIN: 220610-Z-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_109053917
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    This work, 128th Aviation Brigade Commander discusses Army Birthday, Soldiers and Safety, by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCO
    Army
    USAACE
    128th Aviation Brigade
    Fort Eustis VA
    Army247

