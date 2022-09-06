65th Aggressor Squadron Re-activation

The 65th Aggressor Squadron reactivated on June 9, 2022, with a directed mission to know, teach and replicate fifth-generation air adversaries at Nellis Air Force Base. In 2019, the then-Air Combat Command commander and Secretary of the Air Force approved the activation to improve training for fifth-generation fighter tactics development, advanced large force training and operational test support. The decision underwent compliance with the National Environmental and Policy Act and other regulatory and planning processes.
