    65th Aggressor Squadron Re-activation

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The 65th Aggressor Squadron reactivated on June 9, 2022, with a directed mission to know, teach and replicate fifth-generation air adversaries at Nellis Air Force Base. In 2019, the then-Air Combat Command commander and Secretary of the Air Force approved the activation to improve training for fifth-generation fighter tactics development, advanced large force training and operational test support. The decision underwent compliance with the National Environmental and Policy Act and other regulatory and planning processes.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 15:33
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    F 35A Lightning II
    65 AGRS
    65th Aggressor Squadron

