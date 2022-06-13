Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois National Guard State Best Warrior Competition

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    This is a highlight video showcasing the efforts of the Illinois National Guard Best Warrior competitors for 2022.

    VIEW DISCRECTION ADVISED: All medical events shown in this video were conducted using a mannequin and fake blood for training purposes only.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846944
    VIRIN: 220613-A-FI215-833
    Filename: DOD_109053824
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    Illinois Army National Guard

