This is a highlight video showcasing the efforts of the Illinois National Guard Best Warrior competitors for 2022.
VIEW DISCRECTION ADVISED: All medical events shown in this video were conducted using a mannequin and fake blood for training purposes only.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846944
|VIRIN:
|220613-A-FI215-833
|Filename:
|DOD_109053824
|Length:
|00:07:45
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Illinois National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT