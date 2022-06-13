247th Army Birthday

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct combat oriented training in a tribute video for the Army's 247th birthday on June 14, 2022.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video composed by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)
