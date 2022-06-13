Pittsburgh District releases five-year review for nuclear waste disposal site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video, presented by Tim Herald, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, discusses key points of the five-year review report for the Shallow Land Disposal Area (SLDA) site in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania. Herald addresses the work accomplished so far and the plan forward for the future of the site’s disposal process. The SLDA is 44-acre disposal site that received radioactive and chemical waste between 1961 and 1970. The waste came from a manufacturer that produced nuclear fuels both for Navy submarines and commercial nuclear power plants. The Five-Year Review report can be found on the Pittsburgh District website: https://go.usa.gov/xJnQq (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)