    Pittsburgh District releases five-year review for nuclear waste disposal site

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    This video, presented by Tim Herald, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, discusses key points of the five-year review report for the Shallow Land Disposal Area (SLDA) site in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania. Herald addresses the work accomplished so far and the plan forward for the future of the site’s disposal process. The SLDA is 44-acre disposal site that received radioactive and chemical waste between 1961 and 1970. The waste came from a manufacturer that produced nuclear fuels both for Navy submarines and commercial nuclear power plants. The Five-Year Review report can be found on the Pittsburgh District website: https://go.usa.gov/xJnQq (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 14:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 846935
    VIRIN: 220613-A-TI382-643
    Filename: DOD_109053726
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    cleanup
    USACE
    Pittsburgh District
    SLDA
    nuclear waste

