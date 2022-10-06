B-roll footage of an Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew working with a Coast Guard Station Portsmouth 45-foot response boat crew to perform a series of search and rescue demonstrations for attendees of Norfolk Harborfest, Virginia, June 10, 2022. This is the first time since 2019 that Harborfest was held in person due to COVID-19 safety precautions. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin R. Williams
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846934
|VIRIN:
|220610-G-CZ043-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109053697
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: Coast Guard conducts search and rescue demonstration during Norfolk Harborfest 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
