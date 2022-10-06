Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: Coast Guard conducts search and rescue demonstration during Norfolk Harborfest 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    B-roll footage of an Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew working with a Coast Guard Station Portsmouth 45-foot response boat crew to perform a series of search and rescue demonstrations for attendees of Norfolk Harborfest, Virginia, June 10, 2022. This is the first time since 2019 that Harborfest was held in person due to COVID-19 safety precautions. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin R. Williams

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846933
    VIRIN: 220610-G-CZ043-1002
    Filename: DOD_109053696
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Coast Guard conducts search and rescue demonstration during Norfolk Harborfest 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT