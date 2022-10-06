B-roll: Coast Guard conducts search and rescue demonstration during Norfolk Harborfest 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of an Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew working with a Coast Guard Station Portsmouth 45-foot response boat crew to perform a series of search and rescue demonstrations for attendees of Norfolk Harborfest, Virginia, June 10, 2022. This is the first time since 2019 that Harborfest was held in person due to COVID-19 safety precautions. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin R. Williams