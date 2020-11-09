Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th Douglas A. Munro Memorial: What Does Munro Mean To You?

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaven offer their thoughts on what Douglas Munro means to them on the 78th anniversary of the date Munro died on the beaches of Point Cruz, Guadalcanal., Sept. 27, 1942. Munro is the U.S. Coast Guard's lone Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846932
    VIRIN: 200911-G-LB304-1001
    Filename: DOD_109053641
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th Douglas A. Munro Memorial: What Does Munro Mean To You?, by CPO William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Medal of Honor
    WWII
    Douglas Munro

