    ARMY BIRTHDAY GREETINGS FROM AMEDD

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The Army Surgeon General and commanding general of MEDCOM, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, and the Command Sergeant Major of MEDCOM, Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, reflect on the Army's Birthday.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 14:21
    Category: PSA
    birthday
    army birthday
    MEDCOM
    Army Medicine
    armynewswire
    AMEDD Army Birthday

