Metal Shop keeps base infrastructure mission-ready

Civil Engineer structures Airmen are trained to fabricate and maintain base infrastructure in support of missions around the world. Airmen assigned to metal shops like the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron specifically focus on cutting, grinding, bending or welding metals in all shapes and sizes in everything from small projects to large-scale steel productions to keep U.S. Air Force bases mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|02.04.2022
|06.13.2022 11:28
|Video Productions
|846919
|220613-F-LH638-2001
|DOD_109053309
|00:00:30
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|0
|0
