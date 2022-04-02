Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Metal Shop keeps base infrastructure mission-ready

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    02.04.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Civil Engineer structures Airmen are trained to fabricate and maintain base infrastructure in support of missions around the world. Airmen assigned to metal shops like the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron specifically focus on cutting, grinding, bending or welding metals in all shapes and sizes in everything from small projects to large-scale steel productions to keep U.S. Air Force bases mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 11:28
    welding
    metal
    Civil Engineer
    infrastructure
    structures

