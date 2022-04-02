Metal Shop keeps base infrastructure mission-ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846919" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Civil Engineer structures Airmen are trained to fabricate and maintain base infrastructure in support of missions around the world. Airmen assigned to metal shops like the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron specifically focus on cutting, grinding, bending or welding metals in all shapes and sizes in everything from small projects to large-scale steel productions to keep U.S. Air Force bases mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)