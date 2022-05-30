Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scottish American Memorial Service

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.30.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force honor guard members from Royal Air Force Lakenheath partake in a Scottish American memorial ceremony in Edinburgh, Scotland, 30 June, 2022. The memorial ceremony is an annual event conducted by active and veteran members of the Scottish and US military to commemorate the fallen service members of World War I. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846910
    VIRIN: 220530-F-TF632-313
    Filename: DOD_109053103
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scottish American Memorial Service, by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Memorial Day
    USAF
    Scots Guard

