U.S. Air Force honor guard members from Royal Air Force Lakenheath partake in a Scottish American memorial ceremony in Edinburgh, Scotland, 30 June, 2022. The memorial ceremony is an annual event conducted by active and veteran members of the Scottish and US military to commemorate the fallen service members of World War I. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846910
|VIRIN:
|220530-F-TF632-313
|Filename:
|DOD_109053103
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Scottish American Memorial Service, by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
