2022 Excellence-in-Competition

The 52d Security Forces Squadron held an Excellence-in-Competition Rifle and Pistol contests. The top ten percent of shooters earned four points towards an EIC Pistol or Rifle badge.
|05.16.2022
|06.13.2022 09:19
|Video Productions
|846908
|220516-F-WF370-089
|DOD_109053001
|00:01:17
|RP, DE
|0
|0
