    2022 Excellence-in-Competition

    RP, GERMANY

    05.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The 52d Security Forces Squadron held an Excellence-in-Competition Rifle and Pistol contests. The top ten percent of shooters earned four points towards an EIC Pistol or Rifle badge.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846908
    VIRIN: 220516-F-WF370-089
    Filename: DOD_109053001
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Excellence-in-Competition, by SrA Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    EIC
    AFN Spangdahlem
    52d SFS

