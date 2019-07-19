B-roll of M777A2 Howitzers from 2-17 FA firing screen right, firing screen left, POV shots, etc. from firing ranges at JBLM, YTC & NTC.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 09:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846907
|VIRIN:
|190719-A-IP596-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109052950
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll, M777A2 Howitzer, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT