Force Design 2030: Annual Report 2022

New and emerging threats have changed how the Marine Corps is organized, trained, equipped and employed. Force Design 2030 is a concept, introduced in 2019, for a single, integrated force that supports joint operations in forward maritime campaigns. This video discusses 2022 updates to Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps Video created by SSgt John Martinez.)