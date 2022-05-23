Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Design 2030: Annual Report 2022

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    New and emerging threats have changed how the Marine Corps is organized, trained, equipped and employed. Force Design 2030 is a concept, introduced in 2019, for a single, integrated force that supports joint operations in forward maritime campaigns. This video discusses 2022 updates to Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps Video created by SSgt John Martinez.)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846904
    VIRIN: 220523-M-SG166-0001
    Filename: DOD_109052787
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Gen. David H. Berger
    Force Design 2030

