Force Design 2030: Annual Report 2022

New and emerging threats have changed how the Marine Corps is organized, trained, equipped and employed. Force Design 2030 is a concept, introduced in 2019, for a single, integrated force that supports joint operations in forward maritime campaigns. This video discusses 2022 updates to Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps Video created by SSgt John Martinez.)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 08:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846904
|VIRIN:
|220523-M-SG166-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109052787
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
