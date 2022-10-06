Happy Father’s Day from Ali Al Salem AB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, give Father’s Day greetings to their dads and other loved ones, April 28, 2022. Father’s Day is a U.S. national holiday held on the third Sunday in June honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.