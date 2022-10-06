Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Father’s Day from Ali Al Salem AB

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.10.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Service members deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, give Father’s Day greetings to their dads and other loved ones, April 28, 2022. Father’s Day is a U.S. national holiday held on the third Sunday in June honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 01:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846882
    VIRIN: 220610-F-PL327-825
    Filename: DOD_109052528
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Father’s Day from Ali Al Salem AB, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fathers
    Father’s Day
    Dads
    ASAB
    Father’s Day 2022

