870th MP Company conducts Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) (also known as Pepper Spray) training

Spc. William Ponce-Fobbs, 870th Military Police Company, tells about his time with Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) (also known as Pepper Spray) training following the ACFT in Concord, CA June 11, 2022. The M39 Individual Riot Control Agent Dispenser (IRCAD) is used to subdue combatants without causing permanent damage. Military Police Soldiers are certified to react if the OC blows back and contaminants them while engaged in stopping a combatant. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)
|06.11.2022
|06.13.2022 00:26
|Package
|846880
|220611-Z-XU624-003
|DOD_109052509
|00:00:56
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|0
|0
