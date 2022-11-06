870th MP Company conducts Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) (also known as Pepper Spray) training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. William Ponce-Fobbs, 870th Military Police Company, tells about his time with Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) (also known as Pepper Spray) training following the ACFT in Concord, CA June 11, 2022. The M39 Individual Riot Control Agent Dispenser (IRCAD) is used to subdue combatants without causing permanent damage. Military Police Soldiers are certified to react if the OC blows back and contaminants them while engaged in stopping a combatant. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)