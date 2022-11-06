Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    870th MP Company conducts Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) (also known as Pepper Spray) training

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Spc. William Ponce-Fobbs, 870th Military Police Company, tells about his time with Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) (also known as Pepper Spray) training following the ACFT in Concord, CA June 11, 2022. The M39 Individual Riot Control Agent Dispenser (IRCAD) is used to subdue combatants without causing permanent damage. Military Police Soldiers are certified to react if the OC blows back and contaminants them while engaged in stopping a combatant. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 00:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846880
    VIRIN: 220611-Z-XU624-003
    Filename: DOD_109052509
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

