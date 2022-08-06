The127th Maintenance Group Multi-Capable Airmen, from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, conducting A-10 Thunderbolt II Integrated Combat Turns during Agile Rage 22, June 8, 2022, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich. Agile Rage 22 is designed to test a units ability to implement Agile Combat Employment and work in an austere combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 21:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846875
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-ZH169-611
|Filename:
|DOD_109052412
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 127th MXG Multi-Capable Airmen conduct A-10 Integrated Combat Turns during Agile Rage 22, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
