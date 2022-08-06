Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th MXG Multi-Capable Airmen conduct A-10 Integrated Combat Turns during Agile Rage 22

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    The127th Maintenance Group Multi-Capable Airmen, from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, conducting A-10 Thunderbolt II Integrated Combat Turns during Agile Rage 22, June 8, 2022, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich. Agile Rage 22 is designed to test a units ability to implement Agile Combat Employment and work in an austere combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 21:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846875
    VIRIN: 220608-F-ZH169-611
    Filename: DOD_109052412
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    National Guard
    127th Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-Capable Airmen
    Agile Rage 22

