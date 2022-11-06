Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    870th MP Company conducts ACFT

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Craig Carter of the 870th Military Police Company talks about the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in Concord, CA June 11, 2022. The new ACFT consists of 6 events. Soldiers are tasked with completing all events within a 2 hour time frame. The ACFT tests strength, agility and stamina and mimics many of the tasks Soldiers must execute while in a combat situation (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 20:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846873
    VIRIN: 220611-Z-XU624-581
    Filename: DOD_109052292
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 870th MP Company conducts ACFT, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    MP
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    CAANG

