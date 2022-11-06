Staff Sgt. Craig Carter of the 870th Military Police Company talks about the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in Concord, CA June 11, 2022. The new ACFT consists of 6 events. Soldiers are tasked with completing all events within a 2 hour time frame. The ACFT tests strength, agility and stamina and mimics many of the tasks Soldiers must execute while in a combat situation (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)
This work, 870th MP Company conducts ACFT, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
