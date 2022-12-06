318th TPASE Change of Command

The 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element had a change of command ceremony on June 12, 2022, with Army Reserve Lt. Col. Jennifer Mack relinquishing command to Army Reserve Lt. Col. Arturo Napolitano at Arlington Heights, Illinois.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846867
|VIRIN:
|220612-A-UW247-909
|Filename:
|DOD_109052053
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Hometown:
|EDMOND, OK, US
|Hometown:
|SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
