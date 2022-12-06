Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    318th TPASE Change of Command

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Maximilian Huth 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element had a change of command ceremony on June 12, 2022, with Army Reserve Lt. Col. Jennifer Mack relinquishing command to Army Reserve Lt. Col. Arturo Napolitano at Arlington Heights, Illinois.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Hometown: EDMOND, OK, US
    Hometown: SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN, US

    USARC
    Change of Command
    88 RD
    88 MCSG
    318 TPASE

