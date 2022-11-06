Fire In The Hole!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846866" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 287th Engineer Company, 168th Engineer Brigade, 184th Sustainment Command, recently conducted life fire field demolition training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center on June 11, 2022. The training allows the engineers to fulfill all of the expected tasks of their profession. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)