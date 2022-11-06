Soldiers with the 287th Engineer Company, 168th Engineer Brigade, 184th Sustainment Command, recently conducted life fire field demolition training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center on June 11, 2022. The training allows the engineers to fulfill all of the expected tasks of their profession. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846866
|VIRIN:
|220611-A-OE877-163
|PIN:
|287
|Filename:
|DOD_109052025
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fire In The Hole!, by SFC Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
