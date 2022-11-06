Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire In The Hole!

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb 

    184th Sustainment Command

    Soldiers with the 287th Engineer Company, 168th Engineer Brigade, 184th Sustainment Command, recently conducted life fire field demolition training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center on June 11, 2022. The training allows the engineers to fulfill all of the expected tasks of their profession. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846866
    VIRIN: 220611-A-OE877-163
    PIN: 287
    Filename: DOD_109052025
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 

    This work, Fire In The Hole!, by SFC Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Explosives
    Detonation
    287th
    Combat Engineer
    Boom
    MSARNG

