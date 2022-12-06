B-roll footage of the Spirit of Norfolk being towed under Coast Guard supervision from Norfolk Naval Station and into an escort by a Coast Guard Station Portsmouth 45-foot response boat crew to Colonnas Shipyard, Virginia, June 12, 2022. The Spirit of Norfolk caught fire on June 7, prompting the nearby crew aboard the Victory Rover to rescue the 108 passengers and crew aboard. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846857
|VIRIN:
|220612-G-SE431-1758
|Filename:
|DOD_109051810
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: Spirit of Norfolk Towed from Naval Station Norfolk, by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
