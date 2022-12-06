B-roll: Spirit of Norfolk Towed from Naval Station Norfolk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of the Spirit of Norfolk being towed under Coast Guard supervision from Norfolk Naval Station and into an escort by a Coast Guard Station Portsmouth 45-foot response boat crew to Colonnas Shipyard, Virginia, June 12, 2022. The Spirit of Norfolk caught fire on June 7, prompting the nearby crew aboard the Victory Rover to rescue the 108 passengers and crew aboard. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams