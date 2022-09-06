Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 115 miles South of Mobile Bay, Al.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Thursday from a offshore supply vessel approximately 115 miles South of Mobile Bay, Alabama. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846844
    VIRIN: 220609-G-KL910-802
    Filename: DOD_109051255
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 115 miles South of Mobile Bay, Al., by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    NOLA
    rescue
    air station

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT