The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Thursday from a offshore supply vessel approximately 115 miles South of Mobile Bay, Alabama. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846844
|VIRIN:
|220609-G-KL910-802
|Filename:
|DOD_109051255
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 115 miles South of Mobile Bay, Al., by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT