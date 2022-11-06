Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Academy Day Comes to Dobbins ARB

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    94th Airlift Wing

    Sen. Ossoff's comments, "We are meeting with young people in Georgia who are interested in service. And informing them about what it takes to be a potential nominee for admission to one of our U.S. service academies and about the values of excellence and service and discipline that will see them well through this application process and potentially on the path of them becoming commissioned officers in the armed forces."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846841
    VIRIN: 220611-F-NV270-0001
    Filename: DOD_109050975
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

