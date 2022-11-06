Sen. Ossoff's comments, "We are meeting with young people in Georgia who are interested in service. And informing them about what it takes to be a potential nominee for admission to one of our U.S. service academies and about the values of excellence and service and discipline that will see them well through this application process and potentially on the path of them becoming commissioned officers in the armed forces."
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 14:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846841
|VIRIN:
|220611-F-NV270-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109050975
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Academy Day Comes to Dobbins ARB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT